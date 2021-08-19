Dorothy Mae Adams, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae Adams, 92, formerly of Lisbon, died at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born October 8, 1928 In Columbiana, she was a daughter of the late George J. and Elsie Mae (Christman) Shearer.

A homemaker, she was a 1946 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School and attended the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her two children: Doreen (Michael) Smith of Canfield and Dennis (Bonnie) Adams of Lisbon; three grandchildren: Dawn (Greg) DeCarlo, Andrew (Charity) Adams and Matthew (Martha) Adams and step-grandchildren Dustin and Drew Hannay. There are six great-grandchildren: Gianna Adams, Grayson and Carson Adams, Avalynn, Michaela and Ella DeCarlo

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Kenneth Adams, whom she married October 15, 1946, as well as by her siblings: Kenneth and Glenn Shearer, Mary Eichler and Margaret Denkhaus.

There will be a private family service Saturday morning, August 21, 2021 at the Weber Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Dan Hepner. Burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

View this obituary and leave condolences at www.weberfh.om

