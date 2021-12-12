LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Crosser, 82, passed away peacefully Friday evening, December 10, 2021, at home following a lengthy illness.

Born October 17, 1939, in Canton, she was a daughter of the late James A. and Clara (Mone) Rhodes.

A homemaker, Donna is survived by her four children, Paul Crosser, Raymond “Buzzy” Crosser, Vicki (Dennis) Caddell and Michael Crosser; eight grandchildren, Paul Ray, Karina, Samantha, Ashley, Brooke, McKenzie, Spencer and Tanner; six great-grandchildren, Kai, Evan, Jeb, Russel, Marley, Izzabella, as well as, her sisters, Mary Swegan, Sharlene (David) Brown, Carna Czatt and Jacque Iler.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years in 2016. Also deceased are siblings, James (Jimmy) Rhodes, Betty Battels, Donna Lou Murphy, Glenda Berg, Sherry Lyons, Mickey Brandt and Helen Benner

A member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, Donna enjoyed bowling, playing cards with her friends and taking bus trips.

She was a 1957 graduate of Salem High School.

She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday, December 18 at the church.

The Weber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Methodist Church Food Pantry, 114 East Washington Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

