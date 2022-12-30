LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Alvin Adams, 75, died at 1:52 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his home.

Born May 18, 1947 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Forest A. and Grace Louise (Paden) Adams

He worked in construction through Union Local 935 for many years.

Don was a member of F.O.E. Aerie 2216 and a past member of VFW Post 4411. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time on his “Right Back Farm” with his horses and holding down a bar stool.

Survivors include his wife, Rose M. (Weaver), whom he married February 2, 1985; four children, Kimberly Adams, Kelli Adams, Donald (Lorre) Adams and Rose Kornack; as well as his grandchildren, Devin, Coryn, Garrett, Dennis, Jacob, Anika, Rachel and Nate; three siblings, Anabelle (Bill) Yard, Bonita (Art) Coffman and Joseph Adams and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service officiated by Pastor Ron Robinson will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Weber Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

