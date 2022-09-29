LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Don “Duck” Ray Barnes, 81, went safely into the arms of Jesus at 10:27 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Circle of Care in Salem.

Born July 31, 1941 in Salem, he was a son of the late Roy E. and Alpha Violet (Grady) Barnes.

Duck worked as a roller operator for Lisbon Paving until his retirement in 2009.

A Christian by faith, he is survived by his twin sister Donna (Ray) Lawrence of Lisbon, and sister Sue Reynolds of Lisbon and a brother, Jack Barnes of Portland, Oregon. There are many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Gene and Roy Barnes and a sisters, Annika Barnes and Althea Crowl.

The family wishes to thank Michelle and her crew at All Caring Hospice for their service.

At his request, no services are planned.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home.

