Denise Lynne Kastner, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise Lynne Kastner, 64, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her home.

Born April 12, 1957 in Evanston, Illinois, she was a daughter of the late Dolores G. (Grabiak) Kastner and Thomas Kastner.

She worked at the Morning Journal for many years, retiring recently.

Denise loved to read, do puzzles and cross stitch. She was an excellent caregiver for her family whenever the need arose.

Survivors include her siblings Michael (Rachel Shelley) Kastner of Myrtle Beach, Mark (Sheila) Kastner of Lisbon, Carol (Harry) Adams of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania and Karen (Dave) White of Wadsworth. She adored her ten nieces and nephews and five great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a special aunt, Eilene Klug.

There will be a private family service Saturday at the Weber Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Denise’s memory to CARTS of Columbiana County, 7880 Lincole Place, Lisbon, OH 44432.