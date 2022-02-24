LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Eugene Icenhower, 69, formerly of Lisbon, died at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

Born July 31, 1952, he was a son of the late Lewis and Hazel (Merrill) Icenhower.

He was a self-employed mechanic.

David was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and sang in a country music band at one time. He collected guitars and loved motorcycles.

Survivors include his daughter, Crystal House of Lisbon; a brother, Keith Icenhower of Negley; his grandsons, Bradly and Joshua House and two great-granddaughters, Kayla and Zahmirah.

He was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.

A private family service will be held.

Arrangements handled by Weber Funeral Home.

