COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Lester Burton, 83, passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side Monday, December 12, 2022.

Born October 22, 1939 I Salem, he was the son of the late Robert and Pauline (Roth) Burton.

Dale worked as an owner/operator truck diver for Jones Motor Trucking Co. for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Linda (Manning) Burton whom he married September 29, 1973; four children: Robert (Diane) Burton of Canton, Ohio, Robin Burton of Moody, Texas, Bradley (Lisa) Rose of Columbus, and Michelle (Scott) Benear of Glendale, Arizona; nine grandchildren: Chelsea Clapper, DJ Burton, Allison Haley, Dustin Hookway, Micheala Dubec, Alia West, Kyrstan Rose, Jessica Steer, and Jered Steer as well as his sisters Donna Franke, Darlene Wolf, and Darby Rudibaugh. There are 10 great-grandchildren.

An Army veteran, Dale enjoyed camping, traveling, NASCAR, and working in his garage as well as hunting in his younger years. His family was most important to him, though.

The funeral officiated by Blair Hill will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Weber Funeral Home. Calling hours are two hours prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lisbon Alumni Association, PO Box 421, Lisbon, OH 44432 or to the Humane Society of Columbiana County, PO Box 101, Salem, OH 44460.

