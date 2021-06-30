Dale L. Householder, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale L. Householder, 70, died in the emergency department at Salem Regional Medical Center early Wednesday morning, June 30, 2021 after becoming ill at home.

Born September 22, 1950 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Lawrence H. and Hazel G. (May) Householder.

Dale worked at Delf’s in Canfield for many years.

He enjoyed woodworking and hunting, but the most important thing in his life was time spent with family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Martha A. (Pettigrew) Householder, his children: Debra L. (Carl) Brown of Beaver Falls, Danielle (Frank) Matta of West Miflin, Ed (Christina) Kelly of Diamond, James Kelly of Lisbon, Sarah (Chris) Pitts of Salineville and David (Margaret) Kelly of Leetonia; a sister, Susan (Robert) Cumberledge; a daughter-in-law, Lee Ann Kelly of Lisbon and a sister-in-law, Traci Householder.

There are 18 grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews as well as his dog, Ruby.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: Clifford and Ronald.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Weber Funeral Home.

