Dale E. Brown, Sr., Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –  Dale E. Brown, Sr., 82, died at 3:54 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021 at East Liverpool City Hospital.

Born August 18, 1939 in Elkton, the s on of the late Orie and Lavina (Stock) Brown.

Dale worked as a master plumber, electrician and maintenance man and later as a truck driver at National Heat Exchange

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Dale enjoyed working on cars, coon hunting, and loved Cadilacs.

 Survivors include his children: Michelle Thomas of Austintown, Tori (Holtom) Brown of Columbiana, Randy (Jennifer) Brown of Salineville, and Kathy Kessler Brown; his siblings Shirley Criss, Richard Brown, Junior Brown, and Lucille Parsons. There are 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Dale Brown, Jr., his siblings Gerald Brown and Judy Brown and a grandson, Christopher Freeland.

Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m – 1:00 p.m Friday at the Weber Funeral Home immediately followed by a funeral service officiated by Aaron Hinchlifffe.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.  The family will gather at the Church of the Nazarene for a post-funeral dinner.

