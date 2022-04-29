COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Clifford Valentine, 87, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Whispering Pines Village.

Born July 27, 1934 In Wellsville, he was a son of the late Wade and Della (Flannery) Valentine.

An educator, Dale taught and served as principal in Salem City Schools for 19 years, retiring in 1987. He also taught at United Local and in Euclid.

An Army veteran, Dale was a 1953 graduate of Wellsville High School and a 1957 graduate of Union College in Kentucky, later earning his master’s degree from Westminster College.

He was a member of St. Jacobs United Church of Christ.

Survivors include his children, Amy (Jay) Fraser of East Liverpool and Matt Valentine, as well as four grandchildren, Seth, John, and Sarah Fraser and Kristen Valentine; great-grandchildren, John, Ethan and Harper and a sister, Sarah DeLauder of East Palestine

He was preceded in death by his wife, Viola Valentine, in 2016. Also deceased are sisters, Mary Yates, Blanche Welch and Hartzel Sell and a brother, Donald White.

The funeral officiated by Rev. Stephen Broache will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 at St. Jacobs United Church of Christ. Friends may call one hour prior to the service in the church, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Weber Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 1 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.