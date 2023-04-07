LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Ruth Lindner, 62, passed away at her home April 1, 2023 following a recent illness.

Born January 5, 1961 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Carl Holdshoe and Norena (Zalick) Wilson.

Cindy worked as director of nursing at Roselawn Nursing Home in Alliance and as a nursing instructor for A.I.M.

A graduate of Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg, Florida St. Petersburg College, and Chamberlain College where she obtained a Master of Science in nursing, Cindy remained focused on her family. She enjoyed puzzles of all types, role-play video games, and was even a ham radio enthusiast.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Thomas P. Eskew of Pinellas Park, Florida, Jennifer (Christopher Robinson) Eskew-Park, and Jessica (Avery) Lee. Both of Lisbon and stepchildren Andrew (Ashley) Lindner of Kearney, Missouri and Elizabeth (Heather) Lindner of Wilmington, North Carolina There are seven grandchildren: Danica, Darius, Jericho, Jaessalynn, Victor, Christopher, and Courtney; and siblings Gloria Ardale of Boardman, Erica Bibbee of Pittsburgh, and Dwight Wilson of Guilford Lake.

She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Lindner August 30, 2022. Also deceased are her grandson Jullian Lindner-Green and her ex-husband, Randy King.

A memorial service will be announced soon.

Arrangements are being handled by the Weber Funeral Home.

