LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford L. Cochran, 67, died Tuesday, December 19, 2023 surrounded by his wife and children.

Born December 4, 1956 in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was the son of Clifford E and Eileen R. (Lawson) Cochran.

Cliff was a skilled Tool & Die Maker his entire career, recently retiring from Ventra Plastics after nearly 20 years with the company.

Cliff was an avid sportsman, playing baseball/softball for decades, as well as enjoying golfing and trap shooting. Above all, Cliff was a devoted family man, enjoying time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 34 years, Rhoda M. (Pasco) Cochran, along with his children Jennifer (Michael) Smith, Clifford C. (Carrie) Cochran, Nicole E. Cochran, and Brian L. Cochran. Cliff leaves three grandchildren, Sofia, Clayton, and Ella, all whom he adored.

Cliff has six siblings; Ricky, Danny, Bobby, Ronnie, Mark, and Tammie Cochran. He was preceded in death by his brother Scott.

Calling hours will be observed from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Weber Funeral Home.

