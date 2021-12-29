LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara M. Snowberger, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 with her family by her side at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

Born Clara M. Chuck, September 21, 1923, a daughter of John Chuck and Mary Macek Chuck.

A member of St. George Catholic Church of Lisbon, past member of the 500 Club. She enjoyed volunteer work through the RSVP program and the church and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Patricia L. Liggitt of Westerville, and Kathy (John) Arter of Salem, Kaye L. Snowberger of Poland and Sandra S. (John) Gardner of Lisbon; her sister, Virginia Pastore of Lisbon; six grandchildren, Mark (Jordyn) Kemats, Matthew (Sarah) Liggitt, Michael (Alejandra) Liggitt, Jenny (Nicandro) Flores, Jamie (Alan) Nastasi and Krista Reznik and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Snowberger in 1994. Also deceased are her brothers Herbert, Edward, Victor and Frank Chuck and sisters, Elizabeth Bergman and Victoria Reynolds as well as three siblings who died in infancy.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Weber Funeral Home. Please wear a mask.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Stephen Wassie at 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at St. George Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oak Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685 or to the church, 271 W Chestnut Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

You can leave condolences at www.weberfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clara, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.