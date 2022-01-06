LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Applegate Doyle passed away unexpectedly on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, at her home in Conroe, Texas.

“Chris” was the fourth of eight children born to Robert Joseph Applegate and Alyce Marye Bohling Applegate on July 3, 1954, in Port Clinton, Ohio.

Chris attended South Range High School and retired from a long and successful career at American Express in Houston, Texas.

She loved the outdoors, flying kites on a semi-professional level, fishing, a good cup of coffee and making people laugh. Ever the wit in a conversation, the simplest of subjects would strike her funny bone and her personality would ignite those around her. We will miss those moments.

“Keek” as she was affectionately known, spent the last years of her life working tirelessly as an advocate for homeless animals in her home county of Montgomery, Texas, giving shelter, care and much-needed love to hundreds of abandoned four-legged charmers. She was instrumental in the placement of over 500 pets in their “forever homes”. Her work in this area will continue through the generosity of the “Friends of Faye”, where her same-minded pals are mourning her loss. We know that hundreds of dogs were waiting to joyfully greet her as she entered Heaven, returning all the love she’d given them in their short lives.

She is survived by her son, Brian May and his wife, Brenda, of Greenford, Ohio and her sisters, Annie Toot of Lisbon, Laurie (Bill) Galloway of Magnolia, Texas and Mary (Michael) Lyberg of Avon Lake, Ohio and brother, John Applegate of Lisbon. Chris is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as countless friends across the country.

In addition to her parents, Keek was also preceded in death by her siblings, Elisabeth “Libby” Applegate, Michael Reed Applegate and Michael Joseph Applegate, as well as her brother-in-law, Jerry Toot.

As she requested, there will be no formal funeral service, simply a private graveside service at Lisbon Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, please consider a donation to Friends of Faye, 10039 Estes Hill Lane, Conroe, TX 77302 or friendsoffaye@com.

Special thanks to Gregg Weber of Weber Funeral Home in Lisbon for his professional assistance to Chris’ family.

