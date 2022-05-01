SALINEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christal Ann Helman, 79, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Born September 13, 1942 in New Waterford, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Charles and Mary Ellen (Perkins) Wolfgang

She worked at Interforest and PHD Manufacturing.

A member of the Columbiana Church of the Nazarene, she enjoyed sewing, civil war re-enactment and even made civil war era clothes.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Helman, whom she married August 14, 1971; five children: Charles (Diana) of Salineville, Christine Helman of East Liverpool, Dana (Mandy) Helman of Corpus Christi, Texas, Duane Helman of Salem and Marshal (Linda) Helman of Columbiana and a brother, Clement Wolfgang of Leetonia. There are ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Clyde, Jr. and Conrad Wolfgang as well as a grandson, Devon Hiner.

Calling hours will be observed from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Weber Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service in the church.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Columbiana Church of the Nazarene with the Pastor Jan Winnales officiating.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.

