LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Grimm, 71, died Wednesday, August 24,2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Born February 4, 1951 in Bedford, Ohio, he was a son of the late Marcel N. and Ruth E. (Raymond) Grimm.

He worked in the propane gas industry his whole career.

Chip was a 1969 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School and a member of the Greenford Christian Church where he served as a greeter and was part of small group. He was also involved with the Men of Faith and the Rally in the Valley.

He enjoyed restoring old Volkswagens and doing anything mechanical. Chip was a devoted family man; he was very involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his acts of kindness. He was even involved in the building of the addition at the Lisbon First United Methodist Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda (McMillan) Grimm whom he married January 10, 1971, his three daughters: Tracy (Jeremy) Clark, Roxanne (Jay) Lee and Cassandra (Mike) Rhodes; ten grandchildren: Natalie and Marissa Clark, Hannah, Brian, Haansol and Julianna Lee, Sam, Eva, Camdyn, and Olivia Rhodes and his sister, Evelyn Lewis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Grimm.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday at Greenford Christian Church with Pastor John Bush officiating. Calling hours are from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Weber Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service in the church. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the church Missions Fund at www.greenfordchristian.org.

