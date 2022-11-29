LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Elmer Hutcheson, Jr., 98, died Monday morning, November 28, 2022 at home.

Born February 4, 1924 in Lisbon, he was a son of the late Charles and Martha (Carlisle) Hutcheson.

He worked at Thompson Brothers Mining for many years.

A WW II Army veteran, Charles enjoyed tinkering with things. He was good at inventing and building things including his own log splitter, snowplow, and truck. His other loves included bluegrass music and yard sales.

Survivors include his five children: Robert A. “Huck” (Jerri) Hutcheson of Burton, Judy “Chick” (Kenny) Kelm of Lisbon, Victoria Leaf of Salem, Kimberly “Kimi” (Brian “Bones” McVay) of East Liverpool, and Nicole (Eric Deal) Hutcheson Thompson of Lisbon and his sister, Eleanor Bilsky of Lisbon. There are 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a great-great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi G. (Thomas) Hutcheson in 2001. Also deceased are sons Charles Edwin “Eddie” and Dennis Lee Hutcheson, a daughter, Debra “Deb” Gilmore, and several siblings including Richard and Edwin Hutcheson.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Weber Funeral Home with Pastor Kathy Barton officiating. Calling hours will be observed one hour prior to the service, The Salem Honor Guard will provide military honors.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Community Hospice.

