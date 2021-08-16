Carol Anise Faith, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Anise Faith, 79, passed way peacefully at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021.

She was born January 21, 1942, she was a daughter of the late William N. and Elizabeth A. (Loftus) Corfee.

A homemaker, she is survived by three children, Randy Faith and Karen Guappone, both of New Waterford and Tiffany (Benjamin, Jr.) Chetock of Lisbon and four siblings, George and John Corfee, Donna Bagley and Barbara VanNewKirk. There are 11 grandchildren,: Nicholas Channels, Randy Faith, Jr., Harmony Thomas, Stephanie Larkins, Katie Faith, Geona Guappone, Kristin Guappone, Ralph Guappone, Jr., Garrett Chetock, Curtis Chetock and Luke Chetock and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry M. Faith in 1992. Also deceased are her son, Carl (Fred) Channels; daughter, Brenda Campbell; granddaughter, Casey Channels and her siblings, William Corfee, Jr., Steven, Robert and Gene Corfee, Bonnie Greathouse, Betty Chestnut, Victor and Lee Corfee.

Carol was devoted to and enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking and canning. She will be remembered for her constant smile and positive outlook.

he family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 17 at the Weber Funeral Home followed by a private memorial service for the family officiated by Aaron Hinchliffe at 6:00 p.m.

Burial will be in Lisbon Cemetery.

