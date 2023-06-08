LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Sue Narehood, 60, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born June 7, 1963, she was a daughter of the late Frances Charles and Ila (Frantz) Weaver.

A homemaker, she enjoyed reading romance novels and playing scratch-off lottery tickets.

Survivors include her husband, Robert D. Narehood and three children, Robert R. Narehood, Ethan Narehood and Chyanne H. Narehood; two grandchildren, Oliver and Colton and her sisters, Rose Adams and Grace Walker.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Pat and Richard Weaver and her sisters, Cookie Wilkinson and Linda Kegly, as well as a sister-in-law, Judith Weaver.

No calling hours or services are planned.

Arrangements are by the Weber Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.weberfh.com.

