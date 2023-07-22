LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Joyce Moore-Chamberlain, 71, died at her home Friday, July 21, 2023 following a lengthy illness.

Born July 29, 1951, in Salem, a daughter of the late Donald Dale and Ruth Ellen (Biggins) Blair.

A life-long area resident, Beverly worked as a nurse’s aide at several nursing homes and sold produce at the Rogers Sale.

She was a member of the Beaver Street Church of Christ.

She enjoyed crafting, the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR.

Survivors include her children, Robert Moore, Jr. of Lisbon and Heather Moore of Salem; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well as; her sisters, Marjorie Davis of Wellsville and Mary Sheely of New Springfield.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Moore and her second husband, Chuck Chamberlain, as well as; her brothers, Gregg, Michael, Richard and Don Blair and a great-grandson.

At Beverly’s request, no services are planned.

Arrangements are in the care of Weber Funeral Home.

Family and friends may leave condolences at weberfh.com.

