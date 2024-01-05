LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Harding, 88, died late Tuesday, January 3, 2024 in the emergency department at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born January 15, 1935 in Lisbon, she was a daughter of the late Rollin L. and Opal S. (McMillan) Brinker.

Betty had worked at the Columbiana County Veterans Service office for more than 30 years and at Highview Nursery and Pointview Dance Hall at one time.

She served on the Lisbon Board of Zoning Appeals for four years, did craft shows with her sister and enjoyed her flower gardens.

She is survived by her sister, Velma Covert and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert, William, Arch, Gary and Don Brinker, Mary Maloy, Evelyn Stacey and Ila Hall.

The funeral service officiated by The Rev. Stephen Broache will be at 12:00 Noon Tuesday, January 9 at the Weber Funeral Home. Friends may call two hours prior to the service, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

