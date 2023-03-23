LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty E. Albright, 93, gained her wings on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare Lisbon.

Born October 23, 1929 in Alliance, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Myrtle (Holdereed) Harsh.

A life-long area resident, Betty was a 1947 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

She worked for many years at the Office of the Aged in Lisbon.

Betty was a member of the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church where she served as a

Deacon.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Karen Clark of Lisbon, her nieces Connie (Jerry) Beltempo, Cathy (Jim) Restifo, Christy (Ed) James, and her nephew Terry Thomas as well as several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Russell (Rusty) Albright whom she married August 21, 1959 and who passed away May 20, 2015. Also preceding her in death are her sisters Donna Hanna and Shirley Thomas.

Calling hours are from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the Weber Funeral Home. The funeral officiated by the Rev. Stephen Broache will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 111 East Chestnut Street, Lisbon, OH 44432 or to Hospice of the Valley.

