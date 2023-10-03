LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – B. Dexter Dennis, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Born July 27, 1945 in Dover, Ohio, he was a son of the late John C. and Florence (Ensley) Dennis.

Dex was a self-employed carpenter.

He was an animal lover, and simply a kind and generous man with a great sense of humor. He didn’t have much, but he would give you the shirt off his back. He found a way to laugh and smile through any situation. A hippie at heart, he tried to see the good in anyone.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Melissa Pitts, April Volkert, Amber Vlacovsky, and Amanda Dennis and a special niece, Lorie Peterson as well as his siblings Jane Jones, Raymond Wells, Patricia Wells. And George Wells. There are 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by the Weber Funeral Home.

