Audrey Ellen (Dailey) Dangelo, Hammondsville, Ohio

HAMMONDSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Ellen Dangelo, 91, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home Friday, October 15, 2021 following a lengthy illness.

Born March 23, 1930 in Elkton, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. and Lelia G. (Smith) Dailey.

She worked as a librarian at Alliance Schools and later as teacher’s aide and secretary at Southern Local, retiring in 1991.

A 1947 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, she was a member St. John’s Catholic Church and it’s Altar & Rosary Society. She also served as secretary for the Elktonschool reunion for many years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, John A. (Becky) Dangelo of Austintown, Barbara Anne (Larry) Hogue of Hammondsville and Dennis J. (Rosanne) Dangelo of Summitville; her sister, Fern (Sam) Ronshak; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Anthony Dangelo in 2013. Also deceased are her brothers, Bert, Leonard and Fred Dailey and a daughter, Diana Marie Dangelo.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Columbiana County Memorial Park, officiated by Fred May.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.