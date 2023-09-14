LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Davis died August 24, 2023.

She was born January 2, 1934.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Linnie Foreman of Youngstown, Ohio and four children: Richard Davis. Vickie Criss, Holly Black, and Kelly Davis. Anna has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Anna is preceded in death by her husband Richard Davis.

Anna was buried alongside her family at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Local arrangements were entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home.

Leave condolences at www.weberfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anna (Moorehouse) Davis, please visit our floral store.