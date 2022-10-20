SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alvin Eugene Wheatley, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family following a brief battle with cancer Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Born April 17, 1930 in Salineville, he was a son of the late Charles R. and Naomi (Gross) Wheatley.

He started his working life on the railroad and later worked as a maintenance man at Holiday Inn in Lakeland, Florida for more than 20 years as well as at Lisbon Spring and Wire.

Survivors include his six children; Gary Wheatley of Wellsville, Rick (Barbara) Wheatley of Hanoverton, Debbie (Dale) Short of Lisbon, Cindy (Steve) Newman of Monticello, Florida, Phyllis Rance of Lisbon, Diane Poteet of Salem and his brother, Robert of Minerva. There are 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irma (Muhlberger) Wheatley in 2005. Also deceased are his siblings; Margie Rice, Wilda Mae Butcher, Charles (Chick), Ronald and William Wheatley; a granddaughter, Jodi Spencer and a great-grandson, Joey Spencer.

Alvin was a member of F.O.E. Aerie 2216 and a social member of VFW Post 4111 in Lisbon.

He was a musician and played in a couple bands over the years even appearing on local television. He was especially fond of bluegrass and old country music.

Calling hours are from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the Weber funeral home. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Funeral Home with Chaplain Tom Gruver of Community Hospice officiating. Burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery.

Leave condolences at www.weberfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alvin Eugene Wheatley, please visit our floral store.