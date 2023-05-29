SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mrs. Alma Dietz Walker. Her 80 years were filled with love for her faith and family.

Preceding her in death in 2009 was the love of her life, Donald E. Walker. Also preceding her were her parents, Harold and Charolette Dietz and son Jeffery D. Walker.

She will be dearly missed by her surviving children Timothy S. (Tami) Walker of Lisbon and Gail M. Walker of Naples, Florida. She was the cherished Gram to Laura (Ethan) Wutrick of Akron, Ohio and Alex (Melanie) Walker of Lisbon. She also leaves her beloved sisters, JoAnn (Jim) Lyon of Toronto, Ohio, Shirley Anderson of Elk City, Oklahoma and loving brother-in-law, Roger (Sondra) Walker of Lisbon.

Alma used her culinary skills while working at Carol’s Kitchen and later at Italo’s. Her true calling came when she was employed through Threshold working with adults with disabilities.

Per Alma’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

We find peace knowing she is Home with her Lord and Savior.

Arrangements handled by Weber Funeral Home.

