Alfred Fitch, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred F. Fitch, 88, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, 2021, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by family.

Born July 19, 1933 in Salineville, Ohio, he was a son of the late Benjamin and Anna (Zyra) Fitch.

He married Mary Burton on September 22, 1956. She passed away after 54 years of marriage.

Survivors include their children, Christine (Kenneth) Pritchett of Columbus, Ohio, Cheryl (Kevin) Deel of Slate Lick, Pennsylvania, Mark (Judy) Fitch of Lisbon, Cynthia (John) Andric of Dawsonville, Georgia, Michele Weinstock of Lisbon and daughter-in-law, Victoria Stec Fitch of Lebanon, Ohio.

“Pap” Fitch was loved and will be greatly missed by his 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with one on the way.

In addition to his wife, he was proceeded in death by his son, Timothy; two sisters Genevieve Getz and Agnes Goddard and brothers, Casmer and Stanley Fitch.

Al had a passion for firefighting beginning when he was 18 years old. He served for more than 50 years joining the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department in 1957. He was an active member of St. George Catholic Church and continued his community service as a member on countless associations including the Board of Public Affairs, Historical Society and the Cemetery Board. Al retired from Loudon Ford Company in Salem where he worked in auto sales for 32 years.

Friends may visit the family from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Weber Funeral Home, Lisbon.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the funeral home with Father Stephen Wassie officiating.

Burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lisbon Firefighters Association, PO Box 433, Lisbon, OH 44432 or please perform a random act of kindness in Al’s memory during this holiday season.

Arrangements are being handled by Weber Funeral Home, leave condolences at www.weberfh.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alfred, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.