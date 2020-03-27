Wayne Porter, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Talmadge Wayne Porter, 64, passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday March 26, 2020 at his home following a short illness.



Talmadge was born in Grayson, Kentucky on November 18, 1955 the son of Lester and Pearl (Moore) Porter.

He was a delivery driver for Consumer Communication Service.



He is survived by his aunt, Vada Parish with whom he made his home; half brother, Tim (Tina) Porter of Niles and several cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Lucille; grandparents Bryant and Stella Moore who raised him; half brother, Carl “Bo” Porter Sr. and two half sisters, Sandra Faye Porter, Brenda Kay Porter.



Funeral Services will be at Northcutt and Son Home for Funerals in Morehead, Kentucky northcuttandson.com.

Burial will be in Barker Cemetery in Elliott County, Kentucky.



Local arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home Niles, Ohio.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.