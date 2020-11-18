Wayne Fitzgerald, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Fitzgerald, age 91, formerly of Hermitage and Sharon, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Quality Life Services in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Born December 29, 1928 in Warren, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Lester W. and Anna Johnson Fitzgerald.

He married the former Carole A. White in June of 1952 and she preceded him in death on April 15, 2018.

Wayne was a 1947 graduate of Warren High School.

He entered the U.S. Army after high school and served in the Army’s Security Agency – Electrical Surveillance Division. After being discharged from the Army, he went on to school at Montgomery College in Silver Springs Maryland, where he graduated with honors. He also attended Penn State University for two years, earning a degree in Industrial Management.

Wayne started his employment career with Westinghouse Corporation in Sharon as an Electrical Tester, he then went on to work for Standard Transformer in Warren, Ohio, as a sales engineer and finally Control Transformer in Cortland as a sales manager.

Wayne was a member of the Buhl Club and loved playing Racquetball and Basketball. He also liked to play cards and golf. He was a member of the Sharon Elks Club and was of protestant faith.

Wayne is survived by two daughters, Susan Spies of Santa Maria, California and Stacey (Tom) Janosko of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, two sons Douglas (Deb) Fitzgerald of Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania and John Fitzgerald of Lakewood, Ohio, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sisters Virginia Boyle and Dorothy Reider.

There will be no visitation or services at this time.

Memorial contributions can be made in Wayne’s name to a charity of your choice.

