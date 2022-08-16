BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne D. Davis, age 73, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

He was born on October 16, 1948 in Youngstown to Edwin and Shirley (Marshall) Davis.

Wayne graduated from Fitch High School in Austintown.

He worked as an automotive technician at General Motors for over 30 years until his retirement. Wayne loved white water kayaking, golfing and riding motorcycles. He was a member of the American Legion, most recently Post 76.

Those left to cherish his memory are his former wives, Bonnie Davis and Helen Urbania-Davis; daughters, Karrie (David) Mann and Angela (Dan) Cunningham and grandchildren, Ashley (Tyler) Condon, Samantha Cunningham, Sierra Cunningham and Daniel Cunningham.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Les Davis.

A funeral service will be held at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Nancy Castellucci will officiate.

Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Avenue, Alliance, Ohio 44601.

Friends and family may share condolences and memories online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday August 17, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.