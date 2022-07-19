AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne “Buddy” “Claw” Davis, Jr. sadly passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 with his son and daughter at his side after a hard fought battle.

Wayne was an amazing father who loved his kids and grandkids.

He served in the Army in 1969 and worked for GM for 34 years.

He loved riding his motorcycle, playing pool, spending time with his family and friends and going out on the boat.

He leaves behind his son, Ross Davis; his daughter, Erin Serletic; brother, Richard Davis; sister, Arlene Mayfield; seven grandkids, as well as many nieces and nephews and wonderful close loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Lou Davis; father Wayne Davis, Sr. and his brother, Ronald Davis.

Wayne will be dearly missed and always loved.