AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard with Pastor Russ Adams officiating for Zachary “Zach” S.S. Chace who passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown following injuries sustained from a senseless crime.

Zach was born November 3, 1991 in Youngstown a son of Daniel and Melonie Chace and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 2010 graduate of Austintown-Fitch High School.

Zach had worked in construction and with race horses at the North Field Race Park.

He had a love for horses, motorcycles and going to concerts and hanging out with his friends. He was avid of the outdoors and loved camping, fishing and kayaking.

Zach is survived by his mother, Melonie (Eric Davis) Chace; his daughter, Aubrey P. Chace; his brothers, Austin and Sevth Chace; his uncle, Ralph (Christine) Lucarielli of Hubbard and his grandparents, Ralph F. (Phyllis) Lucarielli of Bowerston, Ohio

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandmother, Sallie P. Lucarielli.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard and again on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., prior to the 10:30 a.m. service at the funeral home.

Arrangements for Zach are under the direction of the Wasko Funeral Home.

