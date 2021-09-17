Wilma Marie Tomocik, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma Marie Tomocik, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

She was born September 6, 1933 in Youngstown and was a daughter of Steve and Mary (Repko) Hudak whom came to the United States from Czechoslovakia.

She was a 1949 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School at the young age of 16.

After waiting two years Wilma was then able to follow in her brother’s footsteps and enlisted in the United States Air Force. She was honorably discharged in 1954.

Wilma was a lady of fashion and had a strong work ethic. She enjoyed working at Fashion Barn in the Lincoln Knolls Plaza before becoming a health aide at Heritage Manor and later worked as a private health care aide.

She enjoyed shopping, dancing and polka music.

Wilma raised five children that had the honor of having her as their mother thru adulthood.

She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Kelly McFarland, Loraine Tomocik and Gayle Olenic, all of Campbell and two sons, Randy Tomocik of Youngstown and Eric (Jen) Tomocik of Campbell. In addition to her children, Wilma leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her niece and nephew, Carol and Bob.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Tomocik and a granddaughter, Janeen Cecko.

The Tomocik family has entrusted Wilma’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell where calling hours will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Fr. Kevin Peters officiating.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.