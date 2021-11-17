William S. Rios, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, November 19, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home, for William S. Rios, 33, who passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021.

William was born August 10, 1988, in Youngstown, the son of William Rios and Angela Mock.

William was a lifelong area resident and worked as a landscaper.

He was of the Christian faith.

William enjoyed fishing, working, riding his motorcycle, spending time with his dad and his children.

William will be deeply missed by his wife, Michelle Weimer; his children, Isabella, William, Jose, Donavan, Nateria, Nevaeh, Kaden, Dominic and Aiden; his father, William Rios and his siblings, Melanie, Joey, Maria, William, Jr., Marie, Virgilio, Jonathan, Angela and Aaron.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his siblings, Jose and Dale.

The Rios family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, November 19, 2021, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

