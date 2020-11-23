William Mark Pacak, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Mark “Billy” Pacak, age 72, passed away Friday evening, November 20, 2020.

Billy was born September 11, 1948 in Youngstown, a son of John and Mary (Hornak) Pacak.

He was a 1966 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

After graduation Billy joined the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton California. He was known as the “Hollywood Marine”. He served his country as a Lance Corporal Field Radio Operator. His tour of duty was in Viet Nam during the 1968 Tet Offensive in the 3rd Marine Division.

Upon returning from the service he worked at LTV/ Youngstown Sheet & Tube/Republic Steel for 20 years, where he finished as an electrician. After the mills closed Bill sought employment at Chrysler Motors Stamping Plant as a skilled trades supervisor.

He was a graduate of Kent State University in Business Management.

Billy entered the political arena in 1973 where he served as Councilman-at-Large until 1977.

Shortly before retiring from Chrysler, Bill received the “Gift of Life” through a liver transplant from an anonymous donor. After recovery, he volunteered at Lifebanc to promote organ, eye and tissue donations.

He also became a veterans’ advocate and volunteered/joined many veterans organizations. Among them American Legion 506, he was a Lifetime member of VFW 3538, member of Catholic War Veterans, Marine Corps League and VMV life member. He served as commander of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #2. He was also a past District Commander of United Veterans Council of Mahoning County.

Bill Served as the Master of Ceremonies many years for the “Laying of the Roses” held in downtown Youngstown on the square, which was sponsored by the Viet Nam Veterans of America Youngstown Chapter 135 to honor those killed or missing in action while serving their country during the Viet Nam War.

Bill was also an active member of St. John the Baptist men’s Club and a church usher. He also helped in preparing and cleaning up the annual Stuffed Cabbage Dinners, Vilija Dinners and the Haluski Sales.

Billy will be deeply missed by his childhood sweetheart, Mariann Hudak Pacak, whom he married March 27, 1971; his two daughters, Christine Andrews of Fredericksburg Virginia and Marcia Pacak of McLean, Virginia. He also leaves the light of his life, his grandchildren, Nicholas Andrews and Elena Catherine Andrews; mother-in-law, Mary Hudak; sisters-in-law, Michele (Ed) Straub and Tina Marie (Lori) Hudak.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Janice Crissman; his brother, John R. Pacak; his father-in-law, Michael Hudak and a great-nephew.

Billy will always be remembered by his infectious smile, wonderful friendly personality and as a resource for “useless information”. His annual lamb, pig and turkey roast was enjoyed by many family and friends throughout the years. He always enjoyed sharing stories of the many vacations and outings with friends.

Calling hours will be held at the Wasko Funeral Home on Tuesday November 24, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Prayers will be held Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. in Christ the Good Shepard Parish, St. John Roman Catholic Church, officiated by Rev. John Jerek.

Immediately following Mass, Billy will be honored for his Military Service with Full Military Honors.

In Lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made in Bills name to DAV Chapter #2 and Lifebanc, which is the Northeastern Ohio Organ and Tissue Procurement Organization.

Due to COVID-19, the six foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Pacak family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.