William L. “Bill” Martin, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial services will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., in the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for William L. Martin, age 87, who passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Bethany Village Skilled Nursing Center in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Bill was born on September 11, 1934 in Clarksburg, West Virginia and was a son of the late Robert O. and Eva Marie (Tucker) Martin.

He was a 1952 graduate of Shinnston High School in West Virginia.

Bill honorably served in the U.S. Navy, during the Korean War.

He had been employed by Packard Electric Company in Warren, Ohio and retired in 1992 after 40 years of service.

Bill enjoyed traveling and after he and his wife retired the couple spent ten years living on Marco Island, Florida, and 11 years living in Estero, Florida, before he and his wife moved to Mechanicsburg.

Aside from traveling, Bill enjoyed reading, gardening, collecting model trains and antiques.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, the former Elizabeth “Betty” Pannunzio, whom he married April 16, 1966; his sons, Ted (Nancy) Amon of Alpharetta, Georgia and Scott (Megan) Martin of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; his daughter, Michelle. He also leaves his grandchildren; Kelly (Tim) Zahery, Nick Amon, both of Atlanta, Georgia, Ted Martin, Maura Consedine and Jack Consedine all of Mechanicsburg; his great-grandson, Liam Zahery and great-granddaughter, Olivia Zahery both of Atlanta. Bill also leaves his brothers, Ken (Margaret) Martin of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Jack (Mary) Martin of Boston, Massachusetts.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert A. Martin and his sister, Shirley I. Hawks.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 11:00 a.m -12:00 p.m. prior to the service at Noon, at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home, 709 North Main Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Bill will be laid to rest at St. Patrick Cemetery in Hubbard.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Wasko Funeral Home.

The family kindly asks that for those who wish to donate, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Donor Care Center P.O. Box 758540 Topeka, Kansas 6675-8540 or to the donor’s favorite charity.

