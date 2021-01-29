William John Miklandric, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church, with Rev. Philip Rogers officiating, for William John Miklandric, 77, who passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at his home, with his family by his side.

William was born May 31, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of John and Catherine Kovacic McLandric.

He was a graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He was a lifelong area resident.

Bill retired as a plumber/pipefitter with over 40 years of service from Local #47 in Pennsylvania.

He was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Bill loved to entertain and especially enjoyed having many family members and friends over.

In his younger years, he loved to hunt and was an avid fisherman, but most of all he enjoyed golfing and spending time with his golf buddies at Knoll Run Golf Course. He also cherished his many trips to the casino with his wife, Sandra.

His grandchildren were the light of his life and he would always be seen at their sports games and was proud of their many accomplishments.

Bill will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Sandra Dunn Miklandric; whom he married October 5, 1974; his children, William John Miklandric, Jr. and his wife Amy of Youngstown, his daughter Leslie Markulin and her husband Branko of Hubbard; his brother James Miklandric and his wife Tracy of Canton; grandchildren, Gabby and Madelyn Miklandric, both of Youngstown and Nicholas Markulin of Hubbard; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Nancy Dunn of Campbell and Rollin and Alice Dunn of Howland and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, John and Nicholas Miklandric; his sister, Catherine Miklandric and his mother and father-in-law, Marjorie and Kenneth Dunn.

The family wishes to thank Ohio Living Hospice for their compassionate care during Bill’s time of need, as well as Gary and Debbie, Carol and Frank, and Andrea and Phil.

The Miklandric family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the Miklandric family requests monetary donations be made in Bill’s name to either Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd., Suite, 201, Canfield, OH 44406 or Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Ave., Youngstown, 44505.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 31, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.