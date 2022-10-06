POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. “Bill” “Rub” Rovder, 93, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side.

William was born March 22, 1929, in Youngstown, the son of William Rovder and Johanna Dudek.

He was graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, class of 1947.

William served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a lifelong area resident.

William worked at Republic Steel, retiring after 37 years of service.

He was a former parishioner of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

William belonged to the golf league at Bedford Trails and was famous for sinking a hole in one at the age of 80 and bowled up to the age of 90. He was an avid Browns fan, OSU Buckeye fan and Youngstown State University fan.

William enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved to play the guitar.

Most of all, William will fondly be remembered by as a very caring man who loved his children and grandchildren deeply. He was a devoted husband that took great care of his wife during her illness.

His wife, the former Geneva Vitullo, whom he married January 7, 1956, passed away in March 1997.

William will be deeply missed by his children, Kim (Carl) Kesner of Poland, William “Butch” (Sue) Rovder of South Riding, Virginia, Geneen Montgomery of Canfield and Dan Rovder of Austintown and his grandchildren, Morgan and Evan Montgomery, Alivia Rovder and Emily, Alyssa and Amanda Rovder, of South Riding, Virginia.

Besides his parents and his wife, Geneva, William was preceded in death by his two sisters, Joan and Agnes and his foster son, Ronnie Kessler.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Hospice of the Valley and Ohio’s Choice Home Health Care, especially, Georgia, for the great care and compassion to Bill.

The Rovder family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family an friends Friday, October 7, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Kevin Peters officiating.

