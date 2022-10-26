CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Monday, October 31 at 12:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for William H. West, 85, who passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, joining his beloved wife on what was their 64th wedding anniversary. His family was by his side.



William was born June 8, 1937, in Williamson, West Virginia, the son of Ernest and (Edith) Reba West.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having been assigned to a special unit, the Seabees, on the U.S.S. Alameda County.



Having developed an uncanny work ethic at very young age (“I was working from the time I was eight years old!”), he told stories of a variety of jobs, including work at a carnival, welding and selling wrought iron. Most notably, though, he founded and ran a successful plastic extrusion company that began in the early 1970s as West Products in Campbell. Through the years, he’s also owned and managed properties and ran an industrial surplus business.



Bill was a parishioner of St. Lucy’s Church where he used his gift of beautiful vocals from his seat in the congregation, preferring to remain out of the choir loft, as he never was comfortable with any attention.

He just recently celebrated his 60th year in the Campbell Golf League, where he was very proud to boast that he was the longest standing member on record. Additionally, his team made it to the playoffs just weeks ago, which was a very satisfying end to his golf career. He played the tuba for the United States Navy Marching Band and was self-taught at the piano but flourished with a guitar, cranking out country music at home and whenever he would get together with his brothers.



Bill provided many a mentorship, personally investing in the teaching of skills and trades to men who had very little to no training. He didn’t feel purpose unless he was building something, improving his work life and businesses, or helping someone. He never stopped and his family and others often referred to him as the Energizer Bunny.





Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Clifford and Carl and his wife, Filomena (Caruso) West, to whom he was utterly devoted and whom he married October 25, 1958, in St. Lucy’s Catholic Church.

He will be deeply missed by daughters, Joyce (Steve) Zitkovich of Boardman and Mary (Tim) Gut of North Olmsted; his son, Bill West, Jr. (Yukari Inoue) of Poland; his brother, Paul (Sheron) West of Idaho; sister, June (Sam) Barker of Hubbard, Ohio; brother, Melvin (Carolyn) West of South Carolina and brother, Jonathan (Lauren) West of Arizona. Bill has seven amazing grandchildren, Aimee (Derek)Moore, Chuck (Helene Wolf) Miller, Stephanie Zitkovich, Kara Gut, Vanessa (Clark) Stanley, Mai West and Rocco West and seven great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Leah, Trinnity, Marcos, Adriana, Lennox, Malaina and Vittoria.





The West family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, October 31, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, with a prayer service at Noon, at the funeral home.



Donations may be made in Bill’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Father Flannigan’s Boys Town.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.