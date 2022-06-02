BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Huzicka, 69, passed away early Monday, May 30, 2022, at Briarfield Place, surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born September 26, 1952, the son of George Huzicka and Helen Makatura.

He grew up in Campbell and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School. He later graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Management. Bill was President of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity.

His first full-time job was working at Masters Tuxedos. He then went on to work at Stambaugh-Thompson stores, where he was a manager. Bill retired from the United States Postal Service after 38 years of dedicated service as a mail carrier. He had a work ethic that was unmatched and received multiple awards from the USPS, with the most distinguished award being the Million Mile Club Award.

Bill enjoyed coaching softball and baseball for Mill Creek Jr. Baseball League.

He loved his Cleveland Sports teams, enjoyed golfing and dancing and was a stellar bocce player for his team in the MVR League.

Bill was a 44-year parishioner of St. Christine Church, where he served as an altar server and usher.

To know Bill Huzicka was to love him. He had a genuine and caring heart. He will always be remembered as a person that was shaking hands, giving hugs and smiling when he spoke to people. He was a man of faith and family and he will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Mary Ann Reese, whom he married August 6, 1977; his daughters, Bridget Kakos (Shannon), Shannon Jones (Don) and Meghan Draia (Mike); his grandchildren that he adored, Declan Jones, Camden Jones, Maddie Jones, Katherine Kakos and Connor Kakos; his sisters, Mary Barbara Fleet (Bob), Annie Zins (Ken) and Jeannie Henderson; his brothers-in-law, Ralph Reese (Julie), Edward Reese (Diane) and Jim Reese (Cathy); was the loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and leaves behind countless cousins, Godchildren, friends and neighbors.

Besides his parents, George and Helen; he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Jean Irene and Ralph Reese.

The Huzicka family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, June 5, 2022, at St. Christine Church from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. John Jerek, at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

A special thank you to the staff of Briarfield Place, MVI Hospice, Dr. James Demidovich, Medical Director of Briarfield Place and Dr. Patricia Bartley and Dr. Ryan Miller, of the Cleveland Clinic, for their compassionate and excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s name to St. Christine School General Account.

Bill’s family hopes all who remember him live by his favorite mottos “Never Settle for Anything Less Than Your Best.” and starting each day with “Make This Your Best Day Ever.”

