CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell, with Fr. Kevin Marks officiating, for William E. “Bill” Brozman, age 85, who passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks.

Bill was born May 29, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of Michael and Helen (Tych) Brozman and was a lifelong area resident.

Bill was immensely proud of his military service. At the age of 17 Bill enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and honorably served his country, obtaining the rank of Sargent during his service.

He was a member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church and its Civic’s Club. He also was a member of the American Legion and had served two years as the Commander of the Struthers VFW.

Bill loved to garden and to go fishing and hunting over the years.

He is survived by his wife, the former Julie J. Walkosak, whom he married September 25, 1975; three sons, Christopher Brozman, Mark (Peggy) Gocala and Stephen Gocala; his three daughters, Elizabeth (Sam) Toppi, Julie Wolfe and Lisa (John) Rotz; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and his two sisters, Margie Sinibaldi and Kathleen Mulligan.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his former wife, Elizabeth Ann Mendrick and a brother, Michael Brozman.

The Brozman family has entrusted Bill’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

