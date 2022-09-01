NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Kraynak, age 85, formerly of Youngstown, passed away August 26, 2022.

Bill was born in Youngstown, the son of the late Michael and Anna Kraynak. He was the tenth of eleven children.

He graduated from East High School and worked for the Schwebel Baking Company as a driver-salesman, retiring in 1994 after 37 years of service.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church and of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by a son William (Sharon); a daughter, Patricia Crane and grandchildren Emily Kraynak, Lincoln (Marlie) Crane and Sawyer Crane. He is also survived by his brother, Reverend Nicholas Kraynak; a sister-in-law, Adeline and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife Ann, four sisters and five brothers.

Private family funeral services were held Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church, officiated by Father Mykhaylo Farynets.

Arrangements were entrusted to Wasko Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the management, staff and residents of Aventura at Assumption Village, Aventura Place, Wickshire Poland and Hospice of the Valley for the care and kindness they provided Bill the last several years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s name to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, c/o 3801 Shady Run Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44502.

