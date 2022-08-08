STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Andrew “Billy” Tomich, 61, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

He was born on November 16, 1960, to the late Edward “Rocky” and Antoinette (Hamilla) Tomich.

After graduating from Campbell Memorial High School, he attended Youngstown State University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

After brief stints with Stouffer’s Food, Strouss’ Department Store and Metropolitan Savings Bank, he joined Deluxe Corporation as an account manager, working his way up to Regional Sales for Western Pennsylvania. Billy also ventured out into the entrepreneurial world, where he owned Billy-T’s Lounge and several businesses in the entertainment and gaming industry. He also served as a bailiff for Struthers Municipal Court.

Billy loved get-togethers with family and friends. Often, he was the hit of the party with his laughing, storytelling and genuine warmth. Billy was proud of his Croatian heritage, even traveling to Croatia with his parents. He enjoyed Croatian food, picnics and music.

He was a life-long member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, Lodge 185, in Campbell, OH where, following his father’s footsteps, he served as its President.

Billy also loved watching sports. He actively followed the New York Yankees, Notre Dame football and Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed blues and rock music, with his favorite performer being Johnny Winter.

Billy is survived by his daughters, Asia and Lauren Tomich; brothers, Edward “Tim” (Faith) Tomich, John (Helen) Tomich and Walter (Celeste) Tomich; his companion, Jill Stipcianos; niece, Katharina (Josh) Headlee; nephews, Edward (Kelsey) Tomich and John Tomich; grand-nephew, Jack Tomich, as well as numerous cousins.

The Tomich family has entrusted Billy’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends, Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish (St. John’s Catholic Church), 159 Reed Avenue, Campbell, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. John Trimbur, will take place following visitation at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Liver Foundation or Hospice of the Valley.

