Wieslaw T. “Wesley” Szymanski, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wieslaw T. “Wesley” Szymanski, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Hospice House.

Wesley was born June 18, 1925 in Poland, Europe, a son of the late Antony and Victoria Neyfeldt Szymanski.

Wesley came to the United States in 1951 and worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube as a rigger until his retirement in 1986.

Upon his retirement, he enjoyed helping his fellow neighbors maintain their yards.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife, the former Phyllis Osikiewicz, whom he married June 2, 1973; his son, Mark Szymanski of Salem and his sister-in-law, Lauretta Carol Szymanski of Boardman.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother.

An hour of calling will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 followed immediately by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to either Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 or to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 in his memory.

“Dobry Jezu, a nasz Panie, daj jej wieczne spoczywanie.” (Dear Jesus, and our Lord, give him eternal rest)

