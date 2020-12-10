Wesley W. Scott, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wesley W. Scott, 98, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the residence of his son, Wes, with his loving family by his side.

Wesley was born December 4, 1922, in Girard, the son of the late Wesley Cleveland and Josie K. Carroll Scott and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a welder at General Fireproofing, retiring in 1984 after more than 39 years of service.

He was a member of the former St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church in Campbell.

Wesley was a Navy veteran, where he proudly served on the USS Salt Lake City. He was one of four family members who served their country all in the same years. His ship was hit by enemy fire and the entire ship was evacuated. Mr. Scott survived treading water for 12 hours before being rescued.

He loved traveling with his beloved wife, Rita. He also enjoyed going out to dinner.

His wife, the former Rita Miklus, whom he married February 14, 1945, passed away December 11, 2006.

He is survived by his children, Wesley M. (Noreen) Scott of Campbell, with whom he made his home, Gerald (Alice) Scott of Campbell, Gloria (Michael) Hrehovchik of Arizona, Terry Karing of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Jackie (Vince) Sferra of Hubbard; ten grandchildren, Wesleym Jr. (Diana) Scott, Kathryn (Paul) Totani, Lisa (Bryan) Parker, Jerry (Sarah) Scott, Michael (Carol) Hrehovchik, Crissi Hrehovchik, Steve (Jennifer) Matasic, Michelle (Jonathan) Burnett, Mark Matasic and Vincenzo Sferra and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Rita, he was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Danielle Scott; three brothers, Carroll, Harold and Hadsel and six sisters, Leona, Colen, Julian, Mary, Shirley and Jane.

Wesley’s family would like to especially thank Hospice of the Valley for the wonderful and compassionate care given to him during his last days.

Due to the continued spread of the Coronavirus, a private graveside service was held Wednesday, December 9, 2020, with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

The Scott family has entrusted its loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home. Visit www.waskofamily.com to send Wesley’s family condolences.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.