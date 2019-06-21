Wasko Family Funeral Group

The loss of a loved one can leave you with a lot of unanswered questions, feelings of stress and anxiety and grief that makes events difficult to handle. The experienced funeral directors at Wasko Funeral Home will guide you through the aspects of the funeral service with compassion, dignity and respect. Our staff of dedicated professionals is available to assist you in making funeral service arrangements. From casket choices to funeral flowers, the funeral directors at Wasko Funeral Home provide individualized funeral services designed to meet the needs of each family.

Our honest service and commitment to excellence have served our customers well, and you can rest assured that we can assist you in your time of need. In 1928, John Putko, Carl Rich, John Wasko, Sr. and three other gentlemen established the Youngstown Funeral Home on Rayen Avenue in the city of Youngstown. During the first year of business, they conducted 100 funerals. The funeral home was dissolved two years later in 1930.

In 1931 Putko, Rich, and Wasko Funeral Home opened on Washington Street in Campbell offering a store front setting. At the time, there were four other funeral homes on the street.

In 1935, they moved to Wilson Avenue on the corner of Ninth Street. In those days funeral homes consisted of an office and an embalming room. In the same year, the Putko, Rich and Wasko Funeral Home encountered a unique situation – 5 people passed away at the same time. They had to make a bold decision to accommodate their growing business.

In 1937, the funeral home moved to a larger location at 216 Coitsville Road – here the funeral home still operates today, some 75 years later!

On July 17, 1968, Putko, Rich and Wasko became the Wasko Funeral Home.

In September 1999, keeping with their families’ first motto, the Wasko Family met with family friends, clients, and vendors to see how they could improve their facility. As a result, they decided to renovate the funeral home and add 6,000 square feet to the existing building and blend the older features of the 106 year old home with a more modern approach. They also added a children’s activities room and a coffee area to accommodate families.

In early 2011, the Wasko Family decided to expand their already successful business to include a second location to better serve their families. They found what they were looking for in the Kubina-Yuhasz Funeral Home in Boardman, and upon acquiring it, renamed it the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

Today, our rich tradition of putting families first, along with a commitment to our community is carried on by Betty, Bob, Jackie, and Beth Wasko.

Website: https://www.peterrossiandsonfh.com/

E-mail: kywoffice@waskofamily.com

Resources: https://www.waskofamily.com/frequent-questions

Flowers: https://www.waskofamily.com/send-flowers

Address(s) & Phone Number(s)

Wasko Funeral Home:

216 Coitsville Rd

Campbell, OH 44405

330-747-5257

Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home:

5925 Market St

Boardman, OH 44512

330-726-1080