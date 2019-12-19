Walter J. “Punkin” Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Chaplain Becky Hudak officiating, for Walter James “Punkin” Jackson, 73, who passed away Friday, December 13, at his home with his family by his side.

Walter was born April 8, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of Walter and Rose Jackson.

He attended East High School and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School. He went on to serve his country in the US Navy.

He worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Winkle Electric, Republic Steel and American Ambulance. He retired from Family Home Medical.

Walter will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife of 49 years, the former Charlotte Seidner; his daughter, Dawn Marie (Go Browns) Stephenson and her husband, James; son, Walter Charles (Shannon) Jackson; his grandchildren, Katlyn Renee Jackson (very special), Wyant Jackson Stephenson, Cassidy May Stephenson and Landyn Charles Jackson and friends and co-workers at Family Home Medical, Kim, Ted, Kevin, Hyland and Steve and Tabith of Mercy Health.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerome Jackson; sister, Deborah Douglas; his in-laws, Charles and Evelyn Seidner and his brother-in-law, George Douglas.

The Jackson family has entrusted their loved one of the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, December 27, 2019, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

