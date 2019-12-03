Virginia T. Chiarello, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 in the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard, with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Virginia T. Chiarello, 90, who passed away Saturday evening, November 30, 2019, at the Hospice House in Poland.

Virginia was born September 25, 1929, in Youngstown, a daughter of Antonio and Angelina (Sebastiani) Ortenzio.

She was a 1947 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was a former member of St. Lucy Church.

Virginia was a homemaker and had worked for Petries Clothing for many years.

Virginia’s number one priority was always her family. She was a fabulous cook and baker for her family over the years. She also enjoyed crocheting and watching old movies on TCM. She was an avid Bingo player. Virginia faithfully prayed the rosary several times a day and was very fond of St. Anthony.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Anthony Chiarello whom she married July 4, 1953. She also leaves her son, Anthony (Robin) Chiarello of Boardman; her daughters, Catherine (Joe) Farina of St. Johns, Florida and Anna Marie (Dave) Horvath of Campbell; grandchildren, Laura, Teresa, Joseph, Stephen, David, Anthony and Elizabeth; a great-grandson John; brother, Anthony “Sonny” Ortenzio and a sister, Barbara DeTallo.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Mary D’Iuila and Stella Jordon and her brothers, Joseph Ortenzio, Attorney Albert Ortenzio and Patsy Ortenzio.

The Chiarello family has entrusted the arrangements for Virginia to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell were they will receive friends Thursday evening, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. A Cursillo Bible Vigil will be held at the end of calling hour.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.