CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell, with Rev. James Korda officiating, for Virginia R. Miranda, 94, who passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 15, with her family by her side.

Virginia was born February 27, 2027, in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Antonia Rodriguez and Andres Lopez.

She worked at the former Home Savings and Loan Bank in the Environmental Services Department.

Virginia was a parishioner of Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in Campbell.

In the summer of 1954, she married her love, Juan Miranda.

Besides her husband, Juan Miranda, Virginia will be deeply missed by her children, Antonia Rodriguez, Virgianmina Rodriguez and Manuel Rodriguez, all of Puerto Rico, Nilsa Rodriguez of Michigan, Maria Medina of Youngstown, William Miranda, also of Youngstown and Juan Miranda and Daniel Miranda, both of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Edna Febres.

The Miranda family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at the church, prior to the 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

